Joburg mayor Geoff Makhubo tests negative for Covid-19 for the second time

Johannesburg - Executive mayor of Johannesburg Geoffrey Makhubo has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the city announced on Thursday. “This follows the announcement on Monday, 8 June, 2020, that a staff member in his office had tested positive. The executive mayor had undergone a Covid-19 test as a precautionary measure on the same day, as is protocol,” said Johannesburg mayoral spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase. “The executive mayor will today join the Johannesburg City Council meeting and will on Friday hold a mayoral committee meeting. Both meetings will take place via online platforms.” Ndamase said the entire staff complement in Makhubo’s office had as a precaution also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status, and no other case has come out positive. Makhubo has thanked Johannesburg residents and stakeholders for the well wishes conveyed to him and his staff members when the positive case in his office was announced.

“I urge residents to continue to adhere to the lockdown regulations, maintain social distancing and wear masks at all times. Together we can fight the spread of Covid-19 and succeed,” said Makhubo.

On Monday, the City of Johannesburg announced that Makhubo was self-isolating, as a precautionary measure, after the case of Covid-19 was confirmed in his private office.

“The private office of the executive mayor of Johannesburg, Makhubo, has recorded its first positive case of Covid-19. A member of staff in the mayor’s office has tested positive for Covid-19 following a trip to the Western Cape for a funeral last week. The said staffer is now in recovery and is self-isolating at home,” said Ndamase at the time.

Makhubo has previously been tested for Covid-19 and the results were also negative.

“However, as a precautionary measure, the mayor has today (Monday) undergone another Covid-19 test and has decided to place himself under self-isolation until the results are known.

"The entire staff complement in the executive mayor's office has, as a precaution, also undergone tests to determine their Covid-19 status,” Ndamase said.

He said the office of the Johannesburg executive mayor will be operating from isolated sites as prescribed by the protocols in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“The mayor will continue to monitor and provide guidance on work currently being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in the city whilst in self-isolation,” Ndamase said.

“The mayor has wished the said staff member well during their treatment and recovery process.”

- African News Agency (ANA); Editing by Yaron Blecher