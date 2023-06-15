Pretoria - Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda has revealed his highest level of education, a National Intermediate Certificate (NIC), which is equivalent to Grade 10. This comes after weeks of speculation about Gwamanda’s level of education.

"The only thing that I have is a NIC certificate,’’ he said during an interview with Eyewitness News. According to Gwamanda, he was faced with issues beyond his control which made it impossible for him to continue with school. “...Me focusing on building my family meant that I had to work harder than the rest of us in order for me to represent myself as best as I could in any environment,’’ he said.

Gwamanda said he never lied about his qualifications or presented fake certificates from higher learning institutions. However, when he was elected as the new mayor, Carte Blanche interviewed Al-Jama-ah leader Ganief Hendriks who said Gwamanda went through a rigorous vetting process and claimed he had a diploma in business studies. Regarding a motion of no confidence brought against him by ActionSA, Gwamanda said he was not facing any criminal charges and had nothing to fear.

This is after ActionSA said Gwamanda can’t be trusted as he had not taken the council or residents into his confidence to provide any assurance about scam allegations. ActionSA said Gwamanda was exposed on Carte Blanche that through his entity iThemba Lama Afrika, he had allegedly scammed innocent residents into investing in what is believed to be a scheme which consisted of an investment wing and a funeral plan. Gwamanda said since taking up the mayoral position, everything attached to his name has been sensationalised.