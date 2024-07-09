Joburg Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda to announce new Human Settlements MMC after Leitch resigns

City of Johannesburg (CoJ) mayor Kabelo Gwamanda is expected to announce a successor after Anthea Leitch resigned from her position as MMC for Human Settlements in the city. Leitch, a Patriotic Alliance (PA) member, who served on the city’s mayoral committee since 2022, resigned from her position with immediate effect on Monday.

She is the treasurer-general of her party as well. Gwamanda confirmed the news in a statement that he received her resignation letter, but did not state Leitch's reasons for resigning. Leitch was a dedicated, trustworthy leader who was committed to solving the metro's housing problems, according to Gwamanda.

"Councillor Leitch has been a dependable and hard working Member of the Mayoral Committee. She has shown great compassion and determination to address the pressing needs of housing in the City. "She has been instrumental in expediting the issuing of title deeds to qualifying recipients and has been a diligent steward in overseeing the implementation of human settlements developments in and around the City," he said. In appreciation for her dedication, Gwamanda maintained that the city owed Leitch a great deal of gratitude for her work and commitment in ensuring that the people of Johannesburg received services from her department.

"We wish her well in her future endeavours," Gwamanda added. While the resignation was tendered with immediate effect, Gwamanda will in due course make announcements in relation to the portfolio.