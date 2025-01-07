Joburg Speaker considers extraordinary council sitting amid City management shake-up

City of Joburg Council Speaker, Nobuhle Mthembu is said to be mulling a possible extraordinary council sitting to discuss the recent appointment of new City Manager Tshepo Makola, among other issues. A source close to the developments said there is a possibility that the Speaker will call an Extraordinary Council sitting to discuss Makola’s appointment.

“The date for this meeting has yet to be confirmed, but it should be scheduled soon,” the source said. The urgency of this potential sitting is underscored by mounting pressures surrounding city leadership and management methods. Makola’s ascent to the role follows a controversial period marked by the Joburg Crisis Alliance (JCA), which last week called for the recruitment process of a city manager to be handled by an independent agency.

The call for external oversight raises questions about the internal dynamics of Johannesburg’s city governance, bringing further attention to the recent High Court ruling that deemed the City of Joburg’s VIP protection policy unconstitutional. Delivered on 2 January 2025, the ruling represents a significant victory for the Democratic Alliance (DA), which previously scrutinised the process surrounding the appointment of former city manager Floyd Brink. Last month, the Johannesburg high court ordered City of Johannesburg (CoJ) manager Floyd Brink to relinquish his permanent appointment within 10 days or as soon as an acting manager is appointed after Brink was appointed to the position in 2023.

Two weeks ago, reports emerged suggesting that Mayor Dada Morero was allegedly working behind the scenes to influence the selection of Helen Botes, the CEO of the Joburg Property Company (JPC), as city manager – a plan that faced considerable opposition from both the African National Congress (ANC) and other key stakeholders in the city’s coalition government. In the aftermath of the High Court ruling, Speaker Mthembu issued a statement acknowledging the VIP protection judgment and indicated that her office is carefully analysing the decision. “We are currently studying the judgment in detail and will take necessary steps required in due course, guided by comprehensive legal advice,” Mthembu said.