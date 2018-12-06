MSG Afrika Group chairman Given Mkhari speaks with the chairman of Remgro Limited Johann Rupert during the Chairman's Conversations interview in Sandton. Picture: Itumeleng English/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Billionaire Johann Rupert took to Twitter to apologise for offending South Africans with his comments on Chairman’s Conversations which was hosted by PowerFM chairman

"Apology, no insult intended. I merely replied to a question about how my parents generation lived and saved. Millennials GLOBALLY have different lifestyles. (And mentioned that Steve Biko, whom I knew, would not have done it.) I used to go to Studio 54-couldn't afford JW Blue," Rupert posted on Wednesday night in reply to a tweet challenging some of his remarks to Mkhari.

Apology, no insult intended. I merely replied to a question about how my parents generation lived and saved. Millennials GLOBALLY have different life-styles. (And mentioned that Steve Biko, whom I knew, would not have done it.) I used to go to Studio 54-couldn't afford JW Blue😡 https://t.co/Qe98jac77h — Cutmaker (@cutmaker) December 5, 2018





Rupert had been widely criticised for a number of controversial statements he made during the interview, including saying that his generation "didn’t go and buy BMWs and hang around at Taboo and The Sands all the time, okay?”





Quizzed on allegations that his family were beneficiaries of apartheid and a central figure in white monopoly capital the chairman of Swiss-based luxury-goods company Richemont and the SA-based Remgro group grew visibly agitated.





Taboo and the Sands are two very expensive clubs where copious amounts of expensive French champagne and JW Blue get consumed. Parking lots filled with Bentleys, Lamborghinis etc. pointed out that Given’s age group - of ALL colours - behave differently from a previous generation https://t.co/5VLtRRPRfH — Cutmaker (@cutmaker) December 5, 2018





“Where does this story come from? We never did business with the (apartheid) government. If my father had emigrated, the shareholders would have done a lot better. We were boycotted oversees because of South Africa, so the choice is to leave or stay. We could have taken the money out of the country, bought boats, whatever, but we did a series of partnerships,” Rupert replied.





He also insisted on referring to black people as "blacks", despite Mkhari's repeated attempts to correct him.





The storm over Rupert's comments raged throughout the day on Wednesday.