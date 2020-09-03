John Moodey is running away from facing serious charges of misconduct, says the DA

The DA has accused its former Gauteng leader John Moodey of running away from serious charges of misconduct when he announced that he had dumped the party on Wednesday. They said he was part of a conspiracy to concoct a sex-for-jobs scandal against another party official. Johannesburg - The DA has accused its former Gauteng leader John Moodey of running away from serious charges of misconduct when he announced that he was leaving the party after 20 years. Moodey attributed his resignation from the official opposition to what he called a deliberate purge of black leaders and the capture of the DA by white conservatives. Moodey was among the three DA leaders vying for the position of party leader which was left vacant by Mmusi Maimane who left last year, citing similar reasons. On Thursday, DA interim leader John Steenhuisen dismissed Moodey’s allegations as unfounded and said that he was trying to deflect attention away from his own troubles in the party.

“It is very unfortunate that in leaving the party that he wanted to lead until recently, Moodey has spread falsehoods and blatant untruths which he is using as an attempt to justify his reasons for leaving,” Steenhuisen said.

The party has accused Moodey of running away from a disciplinary hearing where he is accused of being involved in a conspiracy to concoct a “sex for job” scandal against another party leader in the province.

DA head of the Federal Legal Commission (FLC) Werner Horn said the charges against Moodey related to his alleged inducing of junior DA councillors in Ekurhuleni to make false testimonies and confirm the scandal under oath to implicate a party official, whom the party did not name.

“The allegations against Moodey were informed by taped recordings of personal and telephonic conversations and, in our view, he was also going to face charges that he was not truthful and honest during the investigation when he was confronted with the allegations of these whistle-blowers,” Horn said.

Horn said Moodey was also going to face charges in relation to the interviews he had with the media and statements he made last year in the run-up to the DA federal council meeting, where Steenhuisen was elected as the interim leader.

“He spoke out of the confidential federal council discussions around the leaks at that stage to newspapers on certain allegations against Maimane and his personal life as well attributing to certain other senior members of the party certain factional attributes in that investigation,” he said.

Moodey said conservatives who had captured the official opposition were now firmly in charge under Zille and that he would have been kicked out of the party soon even if he had not left.

By dumping the party, he joined a growing list of black leaders who left the DA disillusioned with its political posture, including former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba who has since formed his own party.

Former DA Tshwane regional chairperson Abel Tau and former Johannesburg chairperson Funzela Ngobeni are among top the leaders who have already dumped the DA and joined Mashaba.

Moodey had not yet responded to questions on the allegations made by the DA against him.

Political Bureau