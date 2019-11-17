John Steenhuisen announced as DA interim leader









DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has emerged as the official opposition's new interim leader, beating Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana for the post on Sunday. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Johannesburg - DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has emerged as the official opposition's new interim leader, beating Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana for the post on Sunday. Steenhuisen was announced as the successful candidate following the DA's federal council meeting held at the party's headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg. The position of DA leader was left vacant after Mmusi Maimane resigned last month and terminated his membership, leaving the party leaderless. Maimane's resignation also saw Athol Trollip resigning as party federal chairperson. Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer has been elected the new interim federal chairperson to replace Trollip.

Meyer previously served as one of the three deputy federal chairpersons, including Mike Waters and Refiloe Ntsekhe.

Since the dramatic election of federal council chairperson Helen Zille last month, the DA has been rocked by leadership instability and political uncertainty as some were opposed to her return to DA. She led the party from 2007 to 2015.

Those who did not see eye-to-eye with Zille included Maimane and Trollip.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba announced his resignation from his position and his decision to cancel his membership for the DA shortly after he election.

Mashaba is set to leave his post on November 27.

Steenhuisen is set to assume the task of leading the party towards its federal congress in April, where the party will make fresh leadership selection.

Political Bureau