Johannesburg - DA parliamentary leader John Steenhuisen has emerged as the official opposition's new interim leader, beating Gauteng MPL Makashule Gana for the post on Sunday.
Steenhuisen was announced as the successful candidate following the DA's federal council meeting held at the party's headquarters in Bruma, Johannesburg.
The position of DA leader was left vacant after Mmusi Maimane resigned last month and terminated his membership, leaving the party leaderless.
Maimane's resignation also saw Athol Trollip resigning as party federal chairperson.
Western Cape agriculture MEC Ivan Meyer has been elected the new interim federal chairperson to replace Trollip.