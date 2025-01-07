John Steenhuisen confirms the use of blue-light vehicles amidst controversy over luxury transport

Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen has three departmental-owned executive vehicles equipped with blue lights that are valued at over R2.8 million. This was revealed in a Parliamentary response by Steenhuisen to questions by ActionSA’s Parliamentary leader Athol Trollip recently.

In his question, Trollip asked Steenhuisen to provide clarity on the modes of transport he uses for his official duties in light of the fact that he had shunned the use of luxury vehicles fitted with blue lights in recent reports. Responding to this question and others related to executive vehicles, Steenhuisen confirmed that the modes of transport used by the Minister of Agriculture for official duties are executive vehicles or air transport owned by the department . “Yes, all the executive vehicles are fitted with blue lights and the appropriate signalling systems,” he said.

The Minister stated that the Guide for members of the executive, as approved by President Cyril Ramaphosa, is the current policy document under which executive vehicles are procured and came into effect on 13 April 2022. He explained that Section 58(3) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) makes provision for the utilisation of sirens and the appropriate lamp in vehicles by the person appointed under the South African Police Service Act in the execution of their duties. Section 58(3)(b) of the National Road Traffic Act (NRTA) should be read with Road Traffic Regulation 176 (c)(3)(b) of 2000. “The VIP Protection Officers are appointed under the South African Police Act and execute their duties, which include but are not limited to the transportation of executives, with the official vehicles provided and fitted for the purpose,” he said.

Steenhuisen said no alternative high-security transport measures are being utilised. He mentioned that the executive fleet allocated to the Ministry consists of three current vehicles, including a 2018 Audi Q7, a 2019 Toyota Prado, and a 2020 BMW X5, with a combined purchase price of R2 806 906.30. In a statement on Tuesday, Trollip said contrary to repeated claims that DA ministers in the Government of National Unity (GNU) do not utilise blue lights, ‘Steenhuisen enjoys the perks of multiple blue-light luxury SUVs’.

“Steenhuisen’s own written reply to ActionSA’s parliamentary question is a striking revelation that contradicts DA Federal Chairperson Helen Zille’s public assertions that no DA Minister makes use of blue lights, as he now confirms that each of his luxury SUVs are ‘fitted with blue lights and the appropriate signalling systems’,” he said. He further stated that while this is not unique to Steenhuisen, it is indicative of the extravagant luxury afforded to ministers. “Parking lots, such as those of Parliament, resemble luxury vehicle showrooms rather than institutions focused on prioritising the work of the people of South Africa,” said Trollip.