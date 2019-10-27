File picture: Tracey Adams/African News Agency (ANA) .

CAPE TOWN - Former DA chief whip John Steenhuisen has been elected DA parliamentary leader, the party said on Sunday. Steenhuisen's term as chief whip came to an end with the resignation of DA leader Mmusi Maimane this past week.

Maimane announced his resignation as party leader at a media briefing on Wednesday and parliamentary leader as well as party member the following day.

His resignation came days after Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba announced he was quitting the party and stepping down as mayor in the wake of Helen Zille's election as Federal Council chairperson last weekend.



The nominations for DA parliamentary leader officially closed at 8pm on Friday night, DA parliamentary caucus chairperson Annelie Lotriet said in a statement on Sunday.

"I can confirm that the position was uncontested with only one nomination. Therefore the new parliamentary leader is John Steenhuisen. The DA’s parliamentary caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support," Lotriet said.