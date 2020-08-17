John Steenhuisen on Mbali Ntuli’s public debate proposal: Let the party decide

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The interim national leader of the DA, John Steenhuisen, has finally responded to a surprise proposal by Mbali Ntuli to have a public debate with him on issues of public interest. Steenhuisen says it’s not up to individuals to determine how they should campaign ahead of their national congress, which is scheduled for the end of October this year. Speaking during a virtual press conference in Durban on Monday, Ntuli said although the public could not vote for the DA's next leader, citizens need to see for themselves the quality and differences in her and Steenhuisen’s political differences. Among the issues Ntuli wants to debate with the interim leader are social justice and economic redress. She did not say anything about the issue of race and land which has in the past torn the party apart and got party leaders like Helen Zille in trouble. In response to this, Steenhuisen told Independent Media on Monday that he will submit himself to whatever system the party decides.

“I respect the decisions of the party and the presiding officers to determine when, and on what platform, any internal debates will take place. It is not up to individual candidates to determine congress processes going forward, myself included. I will submit myself to whatever processes the party decides. This is how the DA functions, and I have no doubt that this is how it will continue to function," he said.

Further, Steenhuisen said his focus was on his promising campaign which is boosted by the fact that he has the advantage of being an incumbent.

“For now, I am completely focused on my campaign, speaking directly to voting delegates for the upcoming congress. To date, I have held a number of virtual town-hall meetings across the country with many more still to come, where I have shared my vision directly with DA members. I have also had the opportunity to listen to members on how we can make our party better going into the future. I love my party and I love my country, both of which I am determined to fix,” he added.

DA’s spokesperson, Solly Malatsi, was yet to respond to Ntuli’s concerns that the voting system employed by the party in the wake of the Covid-19 lockdown, was open to vote-rigging. Ntuli said she wants assurances that her campaign agents and those of her opponents would be allowed to have access to the votes in order to ensure transparency and ultimately the credibility of the system.

IOL