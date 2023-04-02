John Steenhuisen re-elected as DA leader

John Steenhuisen has been re-elected as the federal leader of the DA for another term as the party’s elective conference draws to a close. Steenhuisen, who was seeking a second term, and former Joburg mayor Dr Mpho Phalatse were the front runners for leadership as the party looks to gain ground on the ANC come the 2024 national election.

DA presiding officers Greg Krumbock and Bridget Masango announced the party’s new leadership during its elective conference on Sunday. The duly elected federal leader of the DA is John Steenhuisen 🎉



The Leader will lead us into 2024 as we work to build a new national government.



Only a strong DA can build a better future in South Africa! 🇿🇦#DAcongress2023 pic.twitter.com/FcWyK5rc9b — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 2, 2023 Delegates elected the leader, federal chairperson and three deputy federal chairpersons, while federal council members voted for the council’s chairperson and three deputy chairpersons and the federal finance chairperson. Krumbock said it had been the largest and most inclusive election in the party’s history.

Helen Zille was announced the chairperson of the federal council after she ran uncontested. Dr Ivan Meyer was announced as the elected federal chairperson for another term. The positions of deputy chairpersons of federal council are Anton Bredell, Solly Malatsi and Jean-Pierre Smith.