Johannesburg - South African Revenue Service's (SARS) chief officer for business and individual tax has Jonas Makwakwa has resigned, SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane announced on Wednesday.

Moyane, at a media briefing, said Makwakwa said he was leaving for personal reasons.

Makwakwa has been facing a number allegations related to elicit payments made to his personal account.

Parliament plans to conduct a probe into him and has requested documents from SARS. Moyane said the documents which include tax records will be handed over to Parliament by Friday.

Makwakwa was previously suspended while he was being investigated for suspicious payments in his account.

The investigation was conducted by Hogan Lovells and PWC. The report recommended that disciplinary proceedings be instituted against Makwakwa.

The report also recommended that the fraud and money laundering allegations be investigated by the Hawks. Moyane said SARS is complying with the Hawks.

On the recent allegations that have surfaced regarding Makwakwa's conflict of interest related to SARS’ appointment of debt collector NICS, the matter was put to Makwakwa and he decided to resign.

