The spokesman for Mpumalanga community safety department Joseph Mabuza who was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Sunday. Picture: Facebook

Mbombela - A spokesman for Mpumalanga community safety, security and liaison department, Joseph Mabuza, was on Sunday afternoon killed in a hit-and-run accident when a motorbike he was riding collided with a bakkie on the N4 toll road, the department said. Moeti Mmusi of the department’s communication division said the accident happened while Mabuza was travelling from a work assignment.

“Mabuza died at the scene,” said Mmusi.

“The driver of the bakkie fled the scene after the accident but I’m not sure what actually happened. This will form part of the police investigation,” said Mmusi.

Provincial police spokesman Brigadier Leonard Hlathi told the African News Agency (ANA) late on Sunday night that the police were still looking for the driver of the bakkie.

“The bakkie was found at the scene and a case of culpable homicide has been opened for investigation,” said Hlathi.

The distraught Member of the Executive Council (MEC) for community safety, security, and liaison, Pat Ngomane, sent condolences to Mabuza’s family, his colleagues and all his associates. He said what made the pain of losing Mabuza worse was that he was a champion of road safety.

“The MEC was with Mabuza at the Lebombo Port of entry [some] hours before the accident, where they were checking the developments on traffic flow as Christmas is two days away," said Mmusi.

"He added that Mabuza’s passing is a profound loss not only to the department but to the provincial government. Ngomane wished Mabuza’s family strength during this difficult time.”

Mabuza, who is a former journalist and newspaper editor, has been working for the department of community safety, security and liaison since 2008.

Mabuza’s younger brother and family spokesman, Kingdom Mabuza, said: “We are devastated because he was an ambassador of road safety and his death has weakened us as a family”.

African News Agency/ANA