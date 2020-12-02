Journalist quizzed over report on NSPCA vs Thandi Modise animal abuse case

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The role played by the DA in the case of alleged animal cruelty against National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise came out as one of the witnesses took the stand at the Potchefstroom regional court. Modise was on the second day of her trial through private prosecution by AfriForum’s private prosecution unit on behalf of the National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA). Modise is facing six counts of contravening the Animals Protection Act, relating to allegedly abandoning and starving hundreds of her livestock at her Tlokwe farm until some of it died in 2014. On Tuesday, Potch Herald journalist Dustin Wetdewich who wrote the story took the stand as the third witness of the trial, where he testified on how the DA alerted the paper and called on it to send a reporter. Wetdewich said he realised that DA North West politician Chris Hattingh had been the one who tipped off the newspaper, even though he had no prior knowledge of him, and also indicated that the farm belonged to Modise, who is the former premier of the province.

“He did indicate that he was a DA councillor,” he said.

Wetdewich also told the court that, after meeting with Hattingh, he met with the NSPCA inspectors who visited the farm and who asked him to take certain photographs of emaciated and dead animals that had been used as evidence in court.

Modise’s defence counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu questioned Wetdewich on whether he found it strange of the DA to contact the publication and why they had to politicise this matter.

Wetdewich said: “I cannot speak for the DA or their motive. Obviously, you assume that there might have been a political intention but I am a journalist. You go there and you check”.

Modise is accused of failure to procure and provide adequate feed to more than 147 pigs, more than 59 sheep, more than 11 lambs, more than 54 goats, more than 25 chickens and geese that had resulted in their emaciation and death.

Since Monday, several witnesses have taken the stand, including a police officer, an NSPCA inspector, a feed expert and veterinarian. They all testified on how they found her livestock hungry, dehydrated, with pigs feeding on each other, as they were forced to live with carcasses in their enclosures.

Modise has pleaded not guilty to the charges and her defence has indicated that she would argue that it was not her but those she had left to manage the farm who failed to secure the feed and take care of the animals.

Political Bureau