John Hlophe, Judge President of the Western Cape. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)/ Archives

Port Elizabeth - The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has said that a complaint deputy judge president Patricia Goliath lodged against John Hlophe and Judge Gaayat Salie-Hlophe, all of the Western Cape High Court, would be dealt with by the Judicial Conduct Committee (JCC). Breaking from its normal practice, the JSC said its response comes on the back of media and public pressure for a response to the matter after the document was leaked.

"The JSC wishes to reiterate that the complaint will be properly dealt with by the JCC, a statutory body chaired by the Deputy Chief Justice, Justice R M M Zondo and comprising senior judges of our superior courts.

"At this moment, the JCC is seized with the complaint and should be afforded the opportunity to deal with it in line with the processes prescribed in the Judicial Service Commission Act.

"As judges, members of the JCC are duty bound to deal with complaints without fear, favour or prejudice and would do so as expeditiously as reasonably practicable.