JSC welcomes appointment of Raymond Zondo as Chief by President Cyril Ramaphosa

Cape Town - The Judicial Service Commission has welcomed the appointment of Judge Raymond Zondo as the new Chief Justice. The JSC also said on Friday that it welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to nominate Judge Mandisa Maya as the deputy chief justice.

Zondo was acting chief justice after he took over the reins from Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng when he initially took leave and retired late last year. Ramaphosa announced the decision to appoint Zondo as chief justice on Thursday. The JSC had recommended Maya for the position of chief justice after it had interviewed three other candidates including Justice Zondo, Constitutional Court judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga and Gauteng High Court Judge President Dunstan Mlambo.

The JSC said on Friday it welcomed the decision of Ramaphosa. “The Judicial Service Commission notes and welcomes the announcement by President Ramaphosa of his decision to appoint deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo as the chief justice of South Africa with effect from 1 April 2022,” said the commission. “The JSC further notes and welcomes the president’s intention to nominate President Mandisa Maya for the position of deputy chief justice once that position becomes vacant,” it said.

Justice Maya is currently the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal. The JSC conducted the interviews early last month where the four candidates were vying for the top judge. [email protected]

