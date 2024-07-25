Judge Mandisa Maya announced as SA’s first female Chief Justice

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Judge Mandisa Maya as the new Chief Justice. The announcement was made on Thursday through a statement released by the office of the Presidency.

Maya is the country's first female Chief Justice. Her appointment follows an interview with the Justice Service Commission on May 21 to ascertain her suitability to be appointed as Chief Justice of South Africa. The Presidency said in a statement that before appointing Maya, Ramaphosa consulted with the Judicial Service Commission and the leaders of political parties represented in the National Assembly.

“The President invited the Judicial Service Commission to provide its views on the suitability of Justice Maya to hold the office of Chief Justice.” Maya will resume her position on September 1 replacing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo whose term ends on August 31. Maya was appointed Deputy Chief Justice in September last year after she was interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission.

She was president of the Supreme Court of Appeal before she was appointed Deputy Chief Justice. The Presidency said that Ramaphosa was assured by the Judicial Service Commission that Maya was suitable to lead the judiciary in the country based on the interview, her qualifications and judicial record, her leadership qualities, and her experience as a judge in various courts. “The Commissioners also advised that Justice Maya’s appointment would be a significant milestone for the country as Justice Maya would be the first woman in South Africa to be appointed Chief Justice,” the Presidency said.