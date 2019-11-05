The much-awaited judgment in former president Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal a ruling that said he must remove a tweet calling Derek Hanekom a “known enemy agent” was reserved on Tuesday.
Judge Dhaya Pillay, who was hearing the matter said she would hand down the judgment on the matter on Thursday morning and gave no reasons for reserving judgment.
This was after hearing heated arguments from Zuma’s lawyers and those representing Hanekom.
On July 25, Zuma tweeted that: “I’m not surprised by @Julius_S_Malema revelations regarding @Derek_Hanekom. It is part of the plan I mentioned at the Zondo Commission. @Derek_Hanekom is a known enemy agent.” That prompted Hanekom to seek legal recourse at the Durban High Court
Handing down judgment on September 6, Judge Pillay described the tweet as unlawful and ordered Zuma to remove it within 24 hours.