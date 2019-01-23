Opposition parties welcome political funding bill
Political Party Funding Bill will compel political parties to disclose all donors and prohibit certain donations. The law will be promulgated on April 110h ago | Cape Argus
The EFF has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to cleanse his Cabinet of all ANC leaders implicated in the corruption scandals linked to Bosasa.23 January 2019 | Cyril Ramaphosa
The EFF on Wednesday urged South Africa's youth to register this weekend so they can vote for the party in the upcoming elections.23 January 2019 | EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema and his party made a second payment in two months of more than R100 000 to AfriForum.13 January 2019 | EFF
Sanef has lodged a complaint with the Equality Court against the Economic Freedom Fighters for intimidating and threatening journalists.19 December 2018 | Politics
The charges of incitement under the notorious Riotous Assemblies Act in post-apartheid SA against EFF leader Julius Malema will soon be dropped.13 December 2018 | Politics
Julius Malema's advocate told the court Riotous Assemblies Act was apartheid legislation which did not belong on the law books.12 December 2018 | EFF
EFF leader Julius Malema has accused the government of deliberately plotting the collapse of the SABC by refusing to give it a guarantee.10 December 2018 | SABC
Those opposed to land expropriation without compensation were protecting white privilege at expense of black people, said EFF leader Julius Malema.4 December 2018 | Politics
The EFF and cellular giant Vodacom have buried the hatchet following a meeting between the two parties.4 December 2018 | EFF
"I think people actually enjoy being fooled, which is why they pay money to go to magic shows. Maybe the same principle applies in politics."4 December 2018 | Cape Argus
A psychologically dysfunctional white woman is jailed for three years for using the K-word, but Malema who talks of war is untouchable.1 December 2018 | IOS
Joburg Mayor Herman Mashaba plans to investigate claims that a R1 billion City tender was manipulated to allegedly benefit EFF leader Julius Malema.29 November 2018 | City of Joburg
Gordhan on Tuesday dismissed the Economic Freedom Fighters' corruption charges against him as an abuse of the justice system.27 November 2018 | Pravin Gordhan
EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said he had handed SAPS evidence which proves that Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is corrupt.27 November 2018 | Pravin Gordhan
EFF leader Julius Malema is inside Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria to open a criminal case against the Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.27 November 2018 | Politics