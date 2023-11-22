Julius Malema and five EFF members who disrupted Sona found guilty — may not attend Sona

Six members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), including its leader Julius Malema could miss next year’s State of the Nation Address after recommendations they be suspended during the Sona.

The initiator of the hearing against EFF members, advocate Anton Katz said if they were suspended during the Sona it would send a clear message about the importance of the event. Malema,his deputy Floyd Shivambu, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, Vuyani Pambo, Sinawo Tambo and Marshall Dlamini were found guilty of disrupting the Sona in February when President Cyril Ramaphosa was on stage. Katz said the six members of the EFF had impeded the functioning of parliament through their conduct.

The Powers and Privileges Committee, chaired by African National Congress member of Parliament (MP) Violet Siwela, agreed with the findings of Katz. Katz recommended that the six members should apologise to Ramaphosa and members of Parliament. In addition, they must be suspended from February 6 until February 16. This was because Sona is scheduled to be on February 8.

“We submit that an appropriate sanction for those six affected members is to miss out on Sona 2024, so that’s an appropriate section – S12(5) (g) to suspend them for 10 days with or without remuneration,” said Katz. The powers and privileges committee will take a decision on the proposal by Katz. The committee will sit on Wednesday and decide on the appropriate sanction against the six EFF members. [email protected]