Julius Malema canvasses support in Senekal

Joburg – EFF leader Julius Malema has urged hundreds of Senekal residents in the Free State to vote for the EFF to better their lives and future. The town was rocked by violence after two people allegedly killed a farmer and farmers stormed a police station causing damage in October last year.

The trial of the suspects was marred by protests and a large police presence. Malema was on Saturday addressing a community meeting in Ward 4. The people complained about service delivery issues including the lack of water, electricity and high unemployment among their grievances.

Community member Joseph Mokoena from Dihlabeng said water comes from their region in the Free State but they didn’t have water and when they did, water was restricted. Another resident said she was concerned because her children were unemployed and were smoking drugs. She told Malema that she would vote for the EFF in the hope that the party would change their lives.

“So we are here in Senekal as the EFF to encourage people from Ward 4 to remind them that if they don't want to be disrespected by white people, they should do the right thing and vote for the EFF, because they want to take their municipality and place EFF leadership so they provide them with better services. “When you enter the town there are unbearable potholes everywhere which makes one wonder if there are these types of potholes, it means the situation is worse in the township,” Malema said. Malema last October addressed hundreds of EFF supporters in Senekal during the bail application of Sekwetje Isaiah Mahlamba, 32, and Sekola Piet Matlaletsa, 44, who were accused of murdering 21-year-old farm manager Brendin Horner near Paul Roux.

Malema slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for saying the reason for the high unemployment was because the youth lacked skills. “Stop taking T-shirts. “When they give you food parcels, take it and go to your house then chase them (ANC members) out of your house.

“The money for the food parcel is not from the ANC but it is your money. “They are not doing you a favour, that is your money. “The ANC is failing to pay their workers,” Malema said.

Malema called on the people to support the EFF in the elections and that the ANC was rocked by divisions. “I came here to remind you to do the right thing and vote for EFF and not vote for poverty. “My job is to change the mind of an African child.

“Fighters all I know is that history does not have blank pages. “When I die your children will go and fill up buses and come to my funeral and say I worked for the people,” said Malema. Musicians like ALASKA, Uncle Vinny and celebrities like Ntando Duma were also in attendance.