Julius Malema criticises Herman Mashaba as 'an old crook' over VAT hike

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema didn’t mince his words on Sunday, calling out ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. He said Mashaba was “an old crook," alongside other parties that supported the passage of the 2025 National Budget.

“Last week, we fought with them in Parliament, and when we were fighting, they teamed up in secrecy and managed to pass the VAT increase," Malema said during his address on Sunday at the Sophia-town Extreme Park in Johannesburg, marking the party's Land Reclamation Day. His remarks followed the passing of the budget by 192 Members of Parliament (MPs) last week, with 182 MPs voting against it. The African Transformation Movement (ATM), EFF, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK Party), Freedom Front Plus (FF Plus), and ACDP, along with the Democratic Alliance (DA), voted against the fiscal framework.

In contrast, the African National Congress (ANC), ActionSA, Build One South Africa (BOSA), Al-Jamah-ah, PAC, UAT, GOOD Party, IFP, and PA voted in favour of the framework. ActionSA and BOSA had previously stated they would not support a budget that included a 0.5% VAT increase for the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 fiscal years, arguing that it would place additional strain on struggling South Africans. Malema accused those who voted in favour of the budget of seeking to make life harder for ordinary South Africans.

"You must know who they are: the likes of Patricia De Lille (GOOD Party), Gayton McKenzie (Patriotic Alliance), Bantu Holomisa (UDM), Cyril Ramaphosa (ANC). They are the ones who want to make you starve," he told the crowd, clad in the party's red regalia. He also vowed that the EFF would continue to oppose the VAT hike until it is reversed. "Even if they increase it next month, we will fight it. The next budget is coming again next year. We will not lose hope. We will fight for our people until we take them out of hunger," Malema said.

He added that many South Africans are unemployed, and even the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) grants they receive are insufficient. Malema criticised Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s plan to increase the Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant by R20 to R370, calling it a "sneaky" move to mitigate the effects of the VAT hike. "They think we are all idiots, like them. But we, the EFF, have opened our eyes, and there’s nothing we can’t see," Malema said.

Speaking with IOL News, ActionSA national director of communications Matthew George responded to Malema’s remarks about Mashaba, calling him an “old crook”. George said Mashaba had no interest in entertaining what he described as pointless exchanges that detract from the serious work expected of political leaders. “Our collective responsibility is to place the needs of South Africans at the forefront of our efforts, not to indulge in petty distractions,” George told IOL News.

While George acknowledged that Malema is entitled to his views, he described them as misinformed. "Mr Mashaba has no intention of responding to Mr Malema's ranting, as they bear zero consequence to the work we are doing for the people of South Africa," he added.