Julius Malema demands transparency in child safety: Public access to the National Sex Offenders Register

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has called for the National Sex Offenders Register (NSRO) to be made public to expose individuals accused of child rape. This follows the alleged rrape of a seven-year-old girl named Cwecwe at Bergview College in Matatiele, Eastern Cape.

Speaking at the EFF's land reclamation day event on Sunday, Malema argued that the names of those convicted of such crimes should be made public, as those who commit heinous acts forfeit their right to privacy. Malema emphasised the importance of protecting South African children and ensuring accountability for those responsible for these crimes. He urged victims to come forward and expose their abusers, stating: “If they were scared, they must now come out so that he can be exposed. Everybody must know it’s not good to work with children. We want that rape list to be published.”

He further argued that the public nature of such crimes means convicted rapists should have their names made easily accessible, stating, "The day that b****** raped, that is the day he gave away his own privacy. Because the court is a public court. The name is already public. We just don't know where to find it." He called for the names of convicted rapists to be posted online so they could be easily found, adding, “When they google your name, it must just say rapist.” Malema stressed the need to protect children at all costs, saying, “We need to permanently deal with these people who are victimising our children. We must protect our children at all costs. Because if we can not protect our children, then we must forget about the future of South Africa. These children are going to inherit this country,'' he said.

IOL previously reported that Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi delayed the release of the NRSO. It was initially scheduled to be made public by the end of February. However, on March 1, the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development announced that the release would be postponed due to legal rules surrounding confidentiality. The Ministry spokesperson Terrance Manase explained that the department would review legislation to allow reforms, particularly regarding confidentiality and disclosure provisions that currently restrict public access.

Manase added that the Ministry is working on a phased approach to make the register more accessible, beginning with institutions working with children and later expanding to general employers. Meanwhile, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu provided a detailed update on the investigation on Friday, revealing that three persons of interest have been identified, with DNA samples taken for analysis. The case has prompted a multi-agency response, involving the Ministries of Police, Social Development, Justice, and Education, as well as law enforcement bodies.

Mchunu confirmed that the matter has been transferred to the Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and an investigation is under way.