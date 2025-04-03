Julius Malema | 'GNU has collapsed' as budget battle heads to court

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema expressed “happiness” over the collapse of the government of national unity (GNU), saying he had predicted it would not last long after the National Budget's approval without the Democratic Alliance (DA). "I'm happy that we were able to prove to South Africans that there is nothing called the GNU, it collapsed in front of us," Malema told the media outside the National Assembly on Wednesday, following the passage of the budget.

Malema has been critical of the ANC-led GNU, which includes the DA, a party with which the EFF is at odds. He argued that the arrangement would not succeed and did not align with the interests of South Africans. The ANC-led government passed the budget in Parliament with the support of smaller parties, without the DA’s approval.

The budget passed with 194 votes in favour and 182 against, allowing Parliament to proceed with considering the remaining budget legislation. The Standing Finance Committee reviewed the report during a parliamentary session on Tuesday. IOL News reported on Wednesday that the EFF had written to Speaker of the National Assembly Thoko Didiza, urging her not to present the report because it was “flawed and had not followed the necessary processes".

"So now the Speaker continued to present that report in Parliament, and we don’t agree with it," Malema said. "At the centre of it is really VAT, we don’t agree with any increase in VAT." Malema also called for the reduction of the Cabinet rather than a VAT increase of 0.5 percentage points.

"Reduce the Cabinet and do away with deputy ministers, irrespective of which political parties they come from," he added. The EFF has said it is planning to challenge the budget’s passage in court. The party said it was consulting with its legal team on the best legal actions to contest the fiscal framework and revenue proposals. “Parliament cannot, and must not, become a rubber stamp for illegality,” EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said.

“We will use every democratic and legal means available to ensure accountability, constitutional compliance, and a people-centred fiscal policy.” Meanwhile, DA leader John Steenhuisen also announced plans to challenge Parliament’s approval of the 2025/26 National Budget in the Western Cape High Court. The ANC passed the budget with the support of smaller parties, despite the DA’s opposition.

“This VAT hike budget will make life more expensive for everyone, and the DA will go to court to fight for the interests of all South Africans,” Steenhuisen said. [email protected] IOL Politics