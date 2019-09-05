EFF leader Julius Malema addresses a crowd outside the high court in Pretoria. New research has found that EFF leader Julius Malema’s favourability is dropping lower than former president Jacob Zuma’s upon the latter's exit. File photo: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Thursday said he had been contacted by police who issued a warning statement to him over his alleged discharging of a firearm during his party's birthday celebrations at a stadium in East London, Eastern Cape last year. "Police have made contact with me and said they requested to see me on Tuesday for a warning statement. I think they have taken a decision to charge me...but no worries, that's my life, me and the establishment always fight. Police say they took a decision to charge me but they'll wait for the right time...what is a right time? Because if a crime is committed, police must charge immediately and act decisively," Malema said.

"They are going to charge me and I will answer in court. I decided to remain silent, its my right. I hear people talking about a rifle...I don't know those things. This is not a big issue, you get charged or sent to jail when you are in politics."

According to media reports, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) was yet to decide whether Malema would be prosecuted or not. NPA spokesman Luxulo Tyali said an investigating officer assigned to the case was collating statements and developments on the matter would be announced soon.

In a video clip that went viral last year, Malema is seen dancing with other EFF officials on a stage before grabbing a rifle that was leaning against the wall and firing it in the air.

The EFF said at the time that Malema was doing a "simulation act" and didn't use a real gun.

African News Agency (ANA)