Julius Malema urges ANC and DA to sign a pact with EFF to provide citizens with clean water equally

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema has urged all political parties in South Africa, including the ANC and DA, to sign a pact which would allow all municipalities and governments to provide clean water to all its citizens without fail or political favour. Malema was speaking at his party’s final “Tshela Thupa Rally” in Katlehong, east of Joburg. He made an appeal to rivals rival parties to set aside their political differences with the sole aim of providing basic services to the residents across the country.

More than 20 000 EFF supporters descended on the East Rand township. “I am ready to sign a pact to give people access to water, electricity as it is a matter of human rights and restoring the dignity of African people. Let us not make it a political issue. Let's put our political differences aside and work together to provide people with basic services,” Malema said. He singled out the plight of the residents of Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria, who had been struggling for more than a decade for clean, drinkable water.

Their plight heightened even during the tenure of ANC during the mayorship of Kgosientsho Ramokgopa and continues to befall the DA-controlled Tshwane Metro Council. “The people of Hammanskraal are living in terrible conditions. Let us not play politics with the lives of the people. Let us not use our political colour to disadvantage people,” he said. While appearing to extend an olive branch to his political rivals, he made a quick turn and took a swipe at ANC, DA and ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba.

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza were also on the firing line. He accused Mabuza of ignoring the issue of major potholes in Mpumalanga. He said some of the potholes were as big as a swimming pool. As for Ramaphosa, Malema accused him of having organised a big election rally in Thokoza Park, in Soweto, while the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) remained closed since March last year, due to his “nonsensical lockdown regulation”.

Malema asked the different congregations to punish the ANC in the upcoming elections, saying it was responsible for the reduction of the numbers of congregants allowed in their churches. He said that after the November 1 elections his party was going to allow churches to operate at full capacity. He also attacked Ramaphosa for allegedly refusing to allow soccer supporters to watch the upcoming Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates game on November 6 while his party had a big rally in Soweto last night.

“Political parties are allowed to hold rallies but the ZCC and other churches are not. We are going to allow churches to operate fully after the November 1 elections.” The EFF said all its party agents would be present in every household and hospitals where special votes are conducted and the same would be repeated on Monday during the local government elections. [email protected]