Julius Malema vows loyalty to the EFF till the end amid Floyd Shivambu’s exit

The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, declared during a farewell gathering after his deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, resigned, that his coffin would be draped with the EFF flag. Malema pledged to remain a loyal member of the party, even if he ends up standing alone.

“I will remain a loyal and disciplined member of the EFF, and My coffin will be draped with the flag of the EFF. Even if I remain alone, I will do so,” said Malema. Shivambu sent his letter to the party leader Malema on Wednesday informing him about his resignation from the party. Shivambu, flanked by Julius Malema and other leaders of the EFF read out his resignation letter during a press briefing and confirmed that he would be joining MK Party.

Malema, appearing sad and powerless, said he accepted Shivambu’s resignation because “to me he is not just a comrade, he is a brother, and he will remain a brother even when he pursues his political career differently.” He said that although it goes against party rules, he would welcome Shivambu back in a heartbeat if he wanted to return. “The constitution of the EFF does not allow people to resign and join other Political parties, and come back to the party.

“But I have made this offer to Shivambu that the day you decide to come back, you are more than welcome,” he said. The press briefing was held at the EFF’s headquarters, Winnie Madikizela Mandela House in Johannesburg on Thursday. Malema said Shivambu was the founder of the party, and that he is not his opponent, even if he follows a different political path.