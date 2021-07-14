Julius Malema’s Twitter account suspended. What now?

Johannesburg - EFF leader Julius Malema’s Twitter account was suspended after the social media network found he had violated its rules on Tuesday. Malema has tweeted continuously about the riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

He recently wrote to President Cyril Ramaphosa, seeking clarity on the deployment of the SA National Defence Force. He questioned the SANDF's deployment and threatened that EFF supporters would be on the streets if the SANDF was sent out to patrol the streets. “No soldiers on our streets! Otherwise, we are joining. All fighters must be ready… they won't kill us all. We need a political solution to a political problem, not soldiers. #NoToSoldiers,” Malema tweeted on July 12, which he also pinned to the top of his Twitter account.

The DA said it intended to lay criminal charges against Malema and former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and his sons Edward and Duduzane for inciting violence through their social media accounts. The EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi shared a screengrab of the notification sent to Malema from Twitter alerting him to the suspension. “We have determined that you have violated Twitter rules, so we’ve temporarily limited some of your account features,” reads the notification.

As part of the temporary limitations, Malema’s account was suspended from sending direct messages to his followers. He is also prohibited from tweeting, retweeting, following accounts and liking posts. The limited features on Malema's account were applicable for 11 hours. Ardent Malema follower, Ndlozi accused the social media network of silencing voices.