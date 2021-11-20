July unrest: It was the first week of tears, drama, cops clashing with SAHRC, shocking witness testimony

Durban - Week one of the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) hearing into the causes and effects of the civil unrest in July came to a close on Friday, when the commission conducted an inspection in loco at various spots around Phoenix and Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal. The commission visited various stops along the Phoenix Highway where barricades were set up by community members who feared for their lives and property, as the ‘free Jacob Zuma’ protest spiralled out of control, leaving shopping malls and municipal assets destroyed in its wake.

It also visited the Phoenix police station, where lead investigator Advocate Buang Jones and the station commander got into a heated exchange of words over mandates and protocols. The Phoenix and surrounding areas like Amaoti, Bhambayi and Zwelitsha and Pietermaritzburg were among the areas hardest hit by mass looting and violence during the “failed insurrection”, as it was referred to by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Chris Biyela, who testified at the SAHRC hearing into the July unrest shows the commi3ssi9n where exactly community barricades were set up. @IOL #julyunrest pic.twitter.com/T0hnAJdQQ5 — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) November 19, 2021 It also visited the Phoenix police station, where lead investigator Advocate Buang Jones and the station commander got into a heated exchange of words over mandates and protocols.

The Phoenix and surrounding areas like Amaoti, Bhambayi and Zwelitsha and Pietermaritzburg were among the areas hardest hit by mass looting and violence during the “failed insurrection”, as it was referred to by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Around 36 people died in the Phoenix area during the unrest, while areas like Chatsworth and Overport also saw its fair share of violence. Video: Jehran Naidoo/IOL Politics

“Others were carrying golf clubs, bush knives and guns. That's when I saw them assaulting Mr Magwaza, because he was behind the car talking to the men. After they hit Nzuza, the one who seemed to be their leader shot at him. “They were taking pictures and videos while this was happening. They told me to run to the river, run to the river. I tried to run and I fell, I was then shot again, for the third time, in my back. Next to my spinal cord,” 37 year-old Ntethelelo Mkhize told the commission on Wednesday. Sham Maharaj, a community activist from Phoenix, said on Tuesday that it was not a massacre but rather “a killing”. He said Phoenix was the scapegoat for the unrest.

Maharaj said the media played a negative role in the unrest and the way the Phoenix area was portrayed. He also said politicians used the unrest to push their own agendas, which to some extent, was backed up by Melanie Veness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Commerce. Veness told the commission on Thursday that she got word of politicians in the province who were in support of the looting and violence. She said that police were instructed to stand down, according to her sources, and that the unrest was an orchestrated attack. Melanie Veness, CEO of the Pietermaritzburg and Midlands Chamber of Commerce tellls the SAHRC that police were allegedly instructed to stand down during the unrest. She also revealed how she heard contradicting reports from police about whether or not they had teargas. @IOL pic.twitter.com/hlQKb04EKl — Jehran Daniel (@JehranD) November 18, 2021 “I tend to speak to people like the brigadiers and captains, I have their cellphone numbers and there was no response. They had teargas but weren't allowed to use it themselves.

“It was a while after the unrest that the premier called a meeting. I was very vocal and told them publicly that from the ground there was complicity. We were also told our local politicians were fine with the looting. “They were not saying the looting was wrong. If you are not going to condemn what happened and you value the investment, you give some kind of reassurance to business and people. That still hasn't happened,” Veness said. Durban Chamber of Commerce CEO Palesa Phili told the commission that the Chamber had been engaging with police long before the unrest occurred over the high levels of crime in Durban and its impact on the economy, but not much had been done about it.