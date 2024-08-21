JUST IN: ActionSA’s Nobuhle Mthembu defeats DA’s late bid for Joburg Council Speaker position

ActionSA’s caucus leader in Johannesburg, Nobuhle Mthembu has been elected as Speaker of the City of Johannesburg (CoJ) metro. In a shake-up surprise, the Democratic Alliance (DA) fielded their member, Nonhlanhla Sifumba, for the speaker role.

ActionSA, supported by other parties, including the ANC and EFF, nominated and seconded Mthembu to be the city speaker. Mthembu was elected to be a speaker in the city council chamber in Braamfontein, Johannesburg on Wednesday. With 180 votes against Sifumba's 68 votes, Mthembu handled the late challenge and prevailed.

Mthembu and Sifumba seemed confident when votes were being counted. As Mthembu was introduced as the new speaker, the assembly broke out in cheers and ululation. Last week, the DA called for the dissolution of council, followed by fresh elections, claiming that this will give power back to the residents of Johannesburg.

“We must enable them to come up with a new mandate,” it added. The motion was shut down by the former speaker, Margaret Arnolds and then the DA decided to nominate a mayoral candidate. Arnolds, an African Independent Congress (AIC) member, left her position as MMC for Finance following her appointment by newly elected mayor Dada Morero.