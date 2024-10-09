JUST IN: DA’s Cilliers Brink is out, ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya is the new Tshwane mayor

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya has officially been elected as the new Mayor of the City of Tshwane. In what did not seem as a surprise, the Democratic Alliance (DA) fielded its councillor Cilliers Brink for the mayoral seat, again.

The former mayor, Brink was removed last week through an African National Congress-sponsored motion of no confidence. The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ActionSA backed the move. ActionSA was backed by parties including the ANC and EFF. These parties nominated and seconded Moya for the mayor. There were only two nominations — Moya and Brink.

Council speaker announced that three council members were in hospital but said they would be present to vote in the chief whip’s office before heading back to the hospital. Moya was elected to be a mayor in the city council chamber in Pretoria CBP on Wednesday. With 122 votes against Brink’s 86 votes.

Sharing 117 seats ActionSA, EFF and ANC were supported by the Good Party, African Transformation Movement (ATM) and Defenders of the People (DOP). The metro is composed of 214 members elected through a system of mixed-member proportional representation. Earlier on Wednesday, in a media briefing, the ANC said it was time for Tshwane to return to its former glory, suggesting that residents were suffering under the DA.

"Since the DA took over Tshwane in 2016, the Capital City has experienced a dramatic and sustained deterioration with regard to governance and service delivery to communities," the ANC said. "Eight years of DA-led coalitions and five Mayors have achieved nothing other than driving the Capital City to the brink of administrative collapse."