Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe. File picture:Nokuthula Mbatha/AfricanNewsAgency/ANA.

Cape Town - Eskom Chief Executive Phakamani Hadebe has quit the power utility. Hadebe joined the company last year after the departure of some of the senior officials. Eskom is under pressure and facing liquidity challenges.

It has a debt of more than R420 billion and the government is struggling to stabilise it.

The government has proposed the separation of Eskom into three entities.

In a statement Hadebe cited health reasons for his departure saying the work had also had an impact on his family.

“It is no secret that this role comes with unimaginable demands which have unfortunately had a negative impact on my health.

“In the best interests of Eskom and my family, I have therefore decided to step down,” he said.

Hadebe went on to say: "It has been a privilege to serve South Africans as the Group Chief Executive (GCE) of Eskom.

"I am humbled and grateful to have contributed towards the stability for an organisation that is critical for our economy. I am particularly grateful to the Board, the EXCO, and all our employees for their resilience and support during this journey," said Hadebe.

Eskom said Hadebe will leave in July.

