JUST IN: Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane dies

Video by Kamogelo Moichela Johannesburg - Former Joburg mayor Mpho Moerane died in hospital on Wednesday.

He was involved in a horrific accident two weeks ago. His family confirmed on Wednesday at Milpark hospital, where he was admitted. Spokesperson for the family, Mike Maile, said they were saddened by the death of Moerane.

Maile said Moerane died at 5.54pm. Moerane served in ANC structures for many years and was the regional treasurer.

He took over as mayor before the local government elections in November. Speculation has been rife over the past few days about his health status, but the family and the ANC denied the reports. The family said he died on Wednesday after being admitted at the Intensive Care Unit following the accident two weeks ago.

Moerane was leading the ANC caucus in the City of Joburg after the polls last year. The ANC was forced to postpone its regional conference after the accident. It was scheduled to take place two weeks ago, but has now moved to the end of May.

The ruling party is having regional and provincial conferences ahead of the national elective conference in December. The family described Moerane as a loving and caring man. [email protected]