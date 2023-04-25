JUST IN: Former KZN Education MEC distances himself school nutrition crisis

Durban - Former KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, has distanced himself from the ongoing debacle around the R2.1 billion KwaZulu-Natal schools nutrition programme that has failed dismally. Mshengu says he has been unjustly blamed for the collapsed programme which has negatively impacted many schools in the province

In a statement to the IOL on Tuesday morning, he said the current format which is failing was adopted in November 2022, long after he had left as MEC. BREAKING: Former KZN MEC for Education, Kwazi Mshengu, has distanced himself from the ongoing debacle around the R2.1 billion KZN schools nutrition programme. Mshengu says he has been wrongly associated with the debacle yet he has no hand in it. He said the current format pic.twitter.com/5dOKnf1C5Z — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 25, 2023 "When the Premier of KwaZulu-Natal, Cde Nomusa-Dube-Ncube, exercised her constitutional discretion to reconstitute the Provincial Executive Council, I took a deliberate decision not to comment on matters pertaining to the Department of Education in particular and the Provincial Government as a whole. "This was done in line with my firm belief that those who are leading government now should be given necessary space and support. I have lived by this decision up to now and intend to continue doing so.

WATCH: Dlambula primary school in Umgababa, South of Durban, as part of the R2.1 billion KwaZulu-Natal schools nutrition programme, was served with this rotten samp. Third week into the second term, thousands of schools in rural districts are still without food. @IOL pic.twitter.com/4Dj3ofaTaW — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 25, 2023 "However, over the past two weeks my name has been, publicly and in certain private meetings, dragged into the scandalous failure by the appointed service provider to deliver food to certain schools in the province. "A narrative has been generated that the idea of appointing a single service provider was my idea whilst I was still the MEC for Education. Even the men of straw have band-wagoned this narrative in an attempt to cover the epic failures of the new system. WATCH: Frustrated suppliers in Ugu are considering marching to the offices of the dept of education in Port Shepstone to voice their anger. This was after they went back home empty handed yesterday & they were told to return this morning only to the collection point empty. pic.twitter.com/DwkmiUYJ83 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 24, 2023 "It is notable that this habit of telling lies did not start now. When the department released the list of companies appointed to deliver food to schools, I was accused of having left moles in the department which “messed up” the programme by even appointing funeral parlours to deliver food to schools,” Mshengu said.

He has since written to Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube to make representation to the team investigating the debacle. “Whilst lies have short legs, they can cause damage of monumental proportions when left unchallenged at certain instances. IFP gives KZN Premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube a seven-day ultimatum to tackle the school feeding scheme crisishttps://t.co/aBtUQ0oR3V — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 25, 2023 “I cannot allow my reputation to be tarnished any further by having my name dragged into scandals which I have nothing to do with.

“Consequently, I have written to the Premier of the Province and the Minister of Education to request to make representations before the teams they have appointed to undertake investigations around this fiasco. I have also written to the ANC Provincial Secretary to request the similar platform,” Mshengu added. Mshengu said the current format of the programme was not what the provincial government under Sihle Zikalala had adopted and sent to the Department of Basic Education for approval. NEWS: Prince Manzini Zungu, the owner of Pacina retail (Pty) LTD, the company that won the R2.1 billion schools nutrition tender has slapped Umsinsi movement with a cease and desist letter. Manzini's lawyere have instructed uMsinsi to also withdraw allegations pic.twitter.com/24exorMaxg — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 24, 2023 He said it had been changed, but did not state by whom.

“The facts and evidence I intend to adduce will prove that the current system of NSNP is materially different, both in form and content, to the concept that was approved by the Provincial Executive Council under the leadership of former Premier Zikalala and was subject to the final approval by the National Department of Basic Education. NEWS: This is what the ANC said today about the ongoing schools nutrition programme debacle of the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Education. Thousands of learners from poor schools are without food, three weeks into the second term. @IOL pic.twitter.com/kEw13p83j4 — Sihle Mavuso (@ZANewsFlash) April 24, 2023 “Whilst awaiting the responses, I wish to state categorically that I have no knowledge of the current system which was advertised (in November 2022) and awarded well after my tenure in the Department of Education which ended on the 11th August 2022. “I also have no moles planted in the department – instead the people alleged to be my moles are the same people I found in the employ of the Department.