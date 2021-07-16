JUST IN: Former top spy Thulani Dhlomo surrenders to police after being fingered in unrest

Durban - Hours after issuing a public statement denying any role in the ongoing and crippling unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, former top spy and SA ambassador to Japan, Thulani Dhlomo, has reportedly handed himself to the police. Dhlomo is allegedly one of the 12 people the State is eyeing for prosecution for their prominent role in instigating the unrest that has so far left 212 people dead and a trail of economic destruction.

Various media reports on Friday claimed that Dhlomo said he handed himself to the police because he feared for his life after he was wrongly fingered for being the rogue spy behind the crisis. Attempts by Independent Media to speak to Dhlomo failed as his phone was switched off. Another attempt to speak to Dhlomo’s long-time lawyer, Philani Shangase from Durban, failed as he neither took calls nor replied to messages late on Friday. It was also not clear at which police station he hand himself in, but his last known location, some two years back, was Durban, where he lived with his wife and children after he was fired for allegedly going AWOL.

In his statement earlier where he chastised deputy state security minister, Zizi Kodwa, Dhlomo did confirm that by outing him, and unfairly so, as Kodwa claimed that he is behind the unrest, was putting him and his family in danger. “I challenge Mr Kodwa or any other person to bring proof of any instigators and any proof that I have been involved in any such instigation of unrest. Instead, by spewing your wild propaganda, you have placed my life and the life of my family at risk. “I am calling upon Mr Kodwa to withdraw his statement and to stop peddling lies about me, failing which, I will instruct my attorneys for a claim of significant damages against him personally,” he said in the statement.