Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Kopano Tlape/GCIS

Cape Town - Deputy President David Mabuza won’t be sworn-in on Wednesday as a member of Parliament. ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa and Parliament confirmed that Mabuza won’t join a group of 399 other MPs to be sworn-in.

This has fuelled further speculation on Mabuza’s future as Ramaphosa is expected to announce his Cabinet on Sunday.

Independent Media reported more than a week ago that International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu, who is a senior member of the ANC, was considered for the position of deputy president for the country.

Ramaphosa said Mabuza has postponed his swearing-in to deal with the Integrity Commission report on him.

In a statement, Ramaphosa confirmed that Mabuza won’t take an oath of office as an MP.

Ramaphosa said Mabuza had made this request to the Top Six of the ANC.

“The Deputy President made the request in light of a report by the ANC Integrity Commission in which he is alleged to have prejudiced the integrity of the ANC and brought the organisation into disrepute. The deputy president has indicated he would like to have an opportunity to address the Integrity Commission on these allegations,” said Ramaphosa.

He said Mabuza has decided to back out of the swearing-in ceremony out of respect for the institutions of the ANC.

Political Bureau