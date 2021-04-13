JUST IN: Norma Mngoma withdraws from Zondo Commission

Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, who was meant to spill the beans on her husband’s alleged relations with the Guptas has now withdrawn from testifying at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Mngoma was meant to begin her testimony at 4pm on Tuesday after it was initially rescheduled from Friday.

However, the commission heard from Mngoma’s legal representative, who said she wished to withdraw from her participation in the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Mngoma’s legal representative from RNT attorneys read out a letter to Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo saying that they received instructions on Monday night informing them of Mngoma’s decision.

The attorneys addressed a letter to the commission on Tuesday morning informing them of her decision.