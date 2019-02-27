KwaZulu-Natal Premier, Willies Mchunu. Picture: Bongani Mbatha/ African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - KZN Premier Willies Mchunu appeared to have collapsed seconds after telling those gathered at his State of the Province Address (Sopa), that he had "a challenge". Mchunu was a quarter of the way through his address when he called on economic development MEC Sihle Zikalala to continue with the address.

"I have a challenge, " he said and he started to step away from the podium when government officials and family rushed to assist him.

Paramedics rushed to the front of the hall at the Royal Showgrounds in Pietermaritzburg.

Mchunu then appeared to have collapsed.

Some of those who rushed to assist the premier started praying as paramedics started attending to him. An ambulance was brought to the entrance of the hall so that Mchunu could be rushed to hospital.

* This is a developing story

Political Bureau