JUST IN: President Cyril Ramaphosa to address SA tonight

Durban - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the nation on Wednesday.

According to a statement from the Presidency, the address will take place at 8.30pm and will be livestreamed on various news channels.

He will speak on South Africa’s ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk-adjusted strategy.

"The president’s address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council," the Presidency said.



