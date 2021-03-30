JUST IN: SA to stay on level 1 but no liquor store sales over the Easter weekend

DURBAN - South Africa will remain on coronavirus lockdown alert level 1. This evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that there will only be a few changes made to current lockdown regulations ahead of the Easter weekend.

However, off-site sale of alcohol is not allowed on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Ramaphosa said on-site sale of alcohol (at restaurants and pubs etc) is still allowed.

In addressing the nation, he said the curfew remains the same – from midnight to 4am – and public spaces like beaches, parks and dams will remain open subject to people adhering to Covid-19 safety regulations.

“With respect to other gatherings, these will also be restricted to a maximum number of 250 people indoors and 500 outdoors. As before, where the venue is too small to accommodate these numbers with appropriate social distancing, then no more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.