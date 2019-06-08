(File image) The SABC headquarters, with a Sentech tower in the background, at Auckland Park in Johannesburg. Photo: Cara Viereckl

Johannesburg - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) has expressed shock at the ''attempted assassination'' of its chief audit executive Thami Zikode, while it was reported on Saturday that a man had been arrested in connection with the incident. "The attack occurred following Mr Zikode leaving work. He was followed by assailants who fired shots at him. The matter is being handled by the police for further investigation. The SABC is grateful that Mr Zikode was unharmed,'' SABC spokeswoman Vuyo Mthembu said in a brief statement.

According to media reports, a 37-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the shooting and police were still searching for three other men. The getaway car used by the shooters had reportedly been recovered.

It was believed that Zikode was working on a forensic investigation, but the SABC said the motive for the shooting was unclear, EWN reported.

African News Agency (ANA)