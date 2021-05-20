JUST IN: State Capture Commission adjourns after ’security threat’

Johannesburg - The State Capture Commission was suddenly adjourned on Thursday evening after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was informed of a serious security threat at the City of Johannesburg old council chambers.

Shortly before 7pm, evidence-leader Advocate Anton Myburgh suddenly stopped leading evidence and told the Commission that he had just been informed about a serious security threat which was “a protector-related issue”.

The Commission adjourned for a few minutes and upon its return, Zondo announced that proceedings had been forced to adjourn completely for the evening.

The inquiry was in the midst of hearing evidence from the estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba.

Norma Mngoma returned to the Commission on Thursday afternoon with a corrected affidavit.

She claimed her original affidavit contained evidence that was not submitted by her but rather by the evidence leaders of the Commission.

Zondo requested Mngoma to return to the Commission on Friday morning after Advocate Myburg said he would only need another hour to conclude with her evidence.

Before the sudden adjournment, Mngoma told the Commission that when she informed Gigaba that she wanted a divorce in early 2020,he refused saying that they would lose spousal privileges at the Zondo Commission.

She said while he prepared for his own testimony at the Commission, he brought in an IT specialist to their home to wipe out incriminating evidence from all their electronic gadgets.

When Mngoma refused, she said the Hawks arrived at her home and confiscated her cellphones, laptop and iPad.

She also told the Commission that she had no idea why Gigaba continued to protect the Gupta family and cast her evidence as lies . She said the Gupta’s and her estranged husband currently had a strained relationship despite their closeness in the early years of his ministerial career.

IOL