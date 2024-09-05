Just In: Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi joins MKP, cites Zuma’s intelligence

Xiluva party leader Bongani Baloyi has shut his party doors to join the Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party. He says former president Jacob Zuma’s leadership skills and vision are what draws them to MKP. Baloyi announced the news at a media briefing on Thursday flanked by the collective leadership of Xiluva and the national leadership of MKP.

Dozens of MKP supporters gathered in Soweto to welcome Baloyi, and said they could use his experience to strengthen the party. He said MKP’s sudden rise to popularity shook the political landscape in the country, giving people hope for the future. “When we looked at MKP we saw ourselves. It does not have “umlungu” (white person) ... we are joining it. They told us to join others that are funded by the Oppenheimer, but we resisted,” he said.

Baloyi is the former Democratic Alliance (DA) Mayor of Midvaal and also a former member of ActionSA. Xiluva was formed in 2023 in a bid to compete in the 2024 national and provincial elections, but the results were disappointing for him. However, Baloyi clarified that he will deregister Xiluva from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) as a political to join forces with MKP.

He said his members, including the leadership, will formally join MKP. Baloyi vowed to work hard under Zuma’s guidance to reach greater heights. [email protected]