JUST IN: Zwelinzima Vavi tests positive for Covid-19

Johannesburg - Saftu general-secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has tested positive for the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Vavi confirmed his diagnosis on Thursday and said he does not know where he contracted the virus.

"I have no idea (where he transmitted it) all I had was the flu from Friday and it got worse by Saturday and Sunday. So yesterday I went to test, just to be on the safe side not that I had any of the big symptoms, I just felt a little bit down and out of my strides. There worst I was expecting was to test positive, but here we are," Vavi said.

His diagnosis comes as the country's confirmed number of cases as of Wednesday was 1 380 and 44 292 tests had been conducted. Five people were confirmed to have died from the virus.

His is the latest prominent individual to be diagnosed. Two prominent individuals who tested positive for the virus were ACDP Reverend leader Kenneth Meshoe and fellow MP Steve Swart.