Justice Cluster calls for responsible social media use amid #JusticeforCwecwe controversy

The Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster has expressed serious concerns over the irresponsible use of social media regarding the #JusticeForCwecwe case. This case involves a seven-year-old girl, Cwecwe, who was allegedly raped at Bergview College in Matatiele in October of last year.

In the wake of this sensitive matter, numerous social media users have shared reckless and insensitive posts, particularly in relation to a minor’s trauma. The cluster has condemned these actions and called for the responsible and respectful use of social media platforms. On X (formally Twitter), the cluster emphasised that such behaviour is not only harmful to the victim, her family, and the community, but also undermines the pursuit of justice.

"It is deeply disheartening that some social media users would exploit such a sensitive case involving a minor for attention. This behaviour is not only reckless but also highly insensitive to the victim, her family, and the broader community. ''Misuse of social media must be viewed seriously, and such actions must never be tolerated,'' said the cluster. The cluster further urged the public to use social media platforms responsibly and sensibly, noting that all stakeholders can work together to ensure that justice is pursued with dignity and respect.

They also highlighted that the South African Police Service (SAPS) would take appropriate action against individuals who post irresponsible content, in line with the law. The cluster emphasised that while freedom of speech is protected under Section 16 of the South African Constitution, there are clear limitations. The Constitution excludes speech that constitutes propaganda for war, incites imminent violence, or involves hate speech. Furthermore, the Cybercrimes Act criminalises harmful online behaviour, including cyber harassment and the spreading of false information.

"While South African law upholds freedom of speech, it criminalises speech that incites violence, promotes hatred, or harms the dignity of others. ''The Cybercrimes Act strengthens the ability to prosecute hate speech in digital spaces, making it a criminal offence to spread hateful, violent, or inciting messages online." The cluster urged the public to ensure that justice is pursued with dignity and respect. They stressed that all reckless and harmful posts related to the case will be addressed to ensure accountability.

The SAPS will assess all identified reckless and irresponsible posts and take appropriate legal action where necessary. Given the widespread circulation of such posts, it would be unjust to single out any individual — rather, all identified posts will be addressed accordingly. [email protected] Get your news on the go, click here to join the IOL News WhatsApp channel.