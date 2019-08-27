The justice committee has agreed to refer the issue of the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to Speaker Thandi Modise. Picture: Reuters/Mike Hutchings

Johannesburg - The justice committee has agreed to refer the issue of the removal of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane to Speaker Thandi Modise. This would allow the Speaker to refer it to the rules committee to set up processes to be followed on the removal of the Public Protector.

This is the first time in 20 years that Parliament has dealt with the axing of the public protector.

Political parties at the meeting on Tuesday said it would be better to follow processes on the removal of the public protector to avoid any litigation.

Chairperson of the justice committee Bulelani Magwanishe said he was going to write to Modise on Tuesday to ensure the process begins.

He said the rules would also cover other Chapter 9 institutions.

“I will sign the letter today so that the speaker can receive it today,” said Magwanishe.

The issue of the removal of the public protector has been in the public domain for a while now.

Political Bureau