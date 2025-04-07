Justice for Cwecwe | Truth and Solidarity Movement calls for nation shutdown on April 8 and resignation of police minister

The president of the Truth and Solidarity Movement, Mehmet Vefa Dag, has called for a national shutdown on Tuesday, April 8. He has also called for the resignation of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu over the ministry's handling of the rape of a seven-year-old at Bergview College in Matatiele in the Eastern Cape.

"From 5am in the morning, we are shutting down the entire country. There will be no movement around the country ... All the schools must be shut down. Senzo Mchunu must step down," he said. Dag went on to say that the principal of the school must be arrested and called for details of the man who was allegedly found to be in possession of child pornography. "If you're not going to help us, we will fight by all means on behalf of South Africa. I am urging Senzo Mchunu to step down. This country is not alone. Our people are not alone. We as South Africans are standing united against injustice, inequalities, pedophiles, rapists, thieves, killers. Enough is enough," he added.

The police ministry recently clarified statements on Matatiele case. Responding to claims and allegations on social media, Ministry spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi, explained that Mchunu did not make any statements that the DNA of the principal of Bergview College had been taken, but based on the initial report received, said he was among those suspected. "He further said that DNA tests had been conducted without providing any specifics - these tests were in respect of the minor," added Mogotsi.