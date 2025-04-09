Justice for Cwecwe: Why the EFF demands answers from Ramaphosa over military presence at Matatiele protest

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has condemned the South African National Defence Force's (SANDF) involvement in monitoring a peaceful protest in Matatiele on Tuesday and is calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to provide clarity on the matter. The protest, led by concerned citizens demanding justice for the brutal rape of seven-year-old Cwecwe, was a non-violent demonstration, said the EFF.

However, the party asserts that the state's decision to deploy military personnel alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS) was unnecessary and politically motivated. EFF spokesperson, Sinawo Tambo, strongly criticised the deployment, highlighting that it was an attempt to intimidate the peaceful protesters, including many learners and children. "The presence of the military was not only unnecessary, but it was also a threatening gesture meant to silence protestors," Tambo said.

He further condemned the government’s response to a legitimate cause, emphasising that the protest was about demanding justice for a young girl who had suffered a horrific ordeal, yet the authorities had not addressed her case adequately. The EFF maintains that the SANDF's deployment was unlawful, citing clear violations of constitutional procedures. Tambo pointed out that despite the overwhelming evidence captured by the media showing military personnel overseeing the march alongside SAPS, the SANDF issued false statements denying their involvement.

This, Tambo stated, is part of a broader attempt by the government to mislead the public and avoid accountability. "We refuse to accept such lies," Tambo said. The EFF’s demands extend to Ramaphosa, urging him to clarify whether the deployment of the SANDF was in accordance with constitutional provisions. According to sections 201(2) and 201(3) of the Constitution, only the President can authorize the use of the defense force in cooperation with the police, and such a deployment must be communicated to Parliament. The failure to do so, the EFF argues, constitutes a violation of constitutional procedures.

In light of these concerns, the EFF has called on the Speaker of Parliament,Thoko Didiza, to urgently address the matter. The party insists that the President must be held accountable for the unlawful deployment and that the state’s actions are a clear attempt to suppress citizens' rights to protest. "The government’s failure to deliver justice for Cwecwe and its use of military force against peaceful citizens must be exposed and rectified," Tambo said.

The EFF stands firm in its commitment to justice, demanding immediate answers and asserting that they will not be silenced by intimidation or deceit, he said.