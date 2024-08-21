Justice Mandisa Maya hails Zondo for championing women in judiciary

Deputy Chief Justice Mandisa Maya has praised the outgoing Chief Justice Raymond Zondo for his support of women in the judiciary as he prepares to bow out later this month. Maya made those comments during a farewell dinner at the Marriott Hotel in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg, on Tuesday night.

The farewell dinner was graced by former chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela, former presidents Kgalema Motlanthe and Thabo Mbeki, and minister of justice and constitutional development Thembi Simelane, among others. Zondo, with a long-standing career in the judicial system, was appointed as the Chief Justice of South Africa by President Ramaphosa in 2022, following Mogoeng's departure. Maya, who is the successor of Zondo, said he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and joining the distinguished ranks of his predecessors.

Maya extended her heartfelt thanks to Zondo for his steadfast support and collegiality since she joined the Constitutional Court two years ago. Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court Raymond Zondo is set to resign later this month after 27 years of unbroken service. Picture: Supplied “Through you, I gained invaluable insights into the functioning of the court, the vast challenges that confront the judiciary, and where and how one may start to address them. She added: “I have no doubt that even though you are leaving us, you will make time to assist as we grapple with the mammoth task of establishing a fully independent, efficient, and unified judiciary.”

Maya expressed her deep gratitude for the opportunity to work closely with Zondo and acknowledged the significant learning experience she gained from him. With a heavy sigh, she also expressed her gratitude for his support of women in the judiciary throughout his tenure as chief justice. She noted that during his two-year tenure, Zondo appointed two women as judge presidents, several women as deputy judge presidents, and a woman as deputy chief justice, including her own appointment as South Africa’s first woman chief justice.

She highlighted that this was a historic move, as in the past 27 years, the Constitution had only seen one woman judge president. “It is no random coincidence that these tremendous gains in the struggle to diversify the judiciary in terms of gender were achieved during your tenure, your support added significantly to the impetus for the recognition of women in this arm of the state,” said Maya. She also wished Zondo a joyful and relaxing time as he enjoys a well-deserved break after his dedicated and uninterrupted service