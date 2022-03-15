Justice Maya congratulates Raymond Zondo on his appointment as chief justice

Cape Town - Justice Mandisa Maya, the President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, has congratulated Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on his appointment as the country’s new chief justice. “President Maya offers her full support to the incoming chief justice and is committed to continue working with him in the exercise of judicial authority.

“Furthermore, President Maya has full confidence in Justice Zondo as a leader in the judiciary and has no doubt that the contribution he will continue to make in our jurisprudence and administration of justice will strengthen and move the South African Judiciary forward,” said a statement from Justice Maya’s office. Maya, along with Zondo, justices Dunstan Mlambo and Mbuyiseli Madlanga, were interviewed by the Judicial Service Commission for the position of chief justice. She was the preferred candidate of the Judicial Service Commission when it made its recommendation as part of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s consultation process.

Ramaphosa has since said that once Justice Zondo assumes office on April 1, he would nominate Maya for the position of Deputy Chief Justice. “President Maya expresses her gratitude to everyone who supported her candidature, formally and informally, for the position of Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa,” said the statement from her office. [email protected]

